Quarterly export from Kermanshah province increases 10% yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, rose 10 percent during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, an official with the province’s customs department announced.

Ali-Asghar Abbaszadeh said that 1.829 million tons of non-oil goods worth $716.234 million were exported from the province in the first three months of this year, showing 19 percent rise year on year.

He named rebar and ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, plastic products and disposable containers as the major exported items.

As previously announced by the official, over 6.893 million tons of products worth $2.76 billion were exported from Kermanshah province in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Abbaszadeh said that the annual export from the province rose one percent in terms of value, and six percent in terms of weight.

The official further announced that 7.893 million tons of commodities worth over $55.917 million were imported to the province in the past year, with 16 percent fall in value and 69 percent drop in weight, year on year.

He named aluminum alloy, labeling machine parts, production line equipment, filters and compressors as the main imported products.

According to the data previously released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Based on the IRICA data, the country’s non-oil export reached 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion, while the imports were 8.6 million tons valued at $14 billion in the first quarter of the current year.

During the mentioned period, the exports rose 24.4 percent in weight but dropped 8.84 percent in terms of value, however, the imports increased one percent in weight and 5.79 percent in value, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India were the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned three months, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the top five sources of import.

According to the IRICA data, corn, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, rice, wheat, and barley were the main items imported to the country.

MA