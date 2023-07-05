Tirgan: a delightful fusion of religious rituals and culture

TEHRAN - Originating in ancient Persia, Tirgan epitomizes the rich cultural and religious heritage of the Zoroastrian community.

With its rejuvenating rituals, water festivities, bonfires, and beautiful symbolism, Tirgan serves as a reminder of the principles embraced by Zoroastrians, promoting light, righteousness, and reverence for nature.

Locally known as Jashn-e Tirgan, the summer festival is widely attested by historians such as Abu Saeid Gardezi, Biruni, and Al-Masudi, as well as European travelers to Iran during the Safavid era, Iran Review reported.

Tirgan is usually celebrated on the 13th day of the month of Tir (the 4th month of the Persian calendar) which corresponds to the 2nd or 3rd July in the Gregorian calendar.

The Tirgan festivity refers to the archangel, ‘Tir’ (meaning arrow) or ‘Tishtar’ (lightning), referring to thunderstorms that bring much-needed rain that boost harvest and avert drought.

The ancient legend of the Tir (arrow) refers to “Arash of the swift arrow” or ‘Arash the archer’ (Arash-e Kamangir).

As mentioned by the Zoroastrian calendar, all thirty days of the month bear a name. The thirteenth day of the month Tir in the Persian calendar (June 22 - July 22) is named after the respective month Tir.

According to legend, Arash was the best archer in the Persian army. He was chosen to resolve a land dispute between Persia and Turan (present-day Central Asia).

When the kings of the two countries — Manouchehr and Afrasiyab — decided to settle their dispute and establish a permanent border between Persia and Turan, they agreed that Arash should climb to the high peak of Damavand and from there shoot an arrow to the east. They agreed that where his arrow landed would mark the border between the two kingdoms.

Arash shot his arrow (Tir) on the 13th day of the Persian month of Tir, which fell on the banks of the Jeyhun (Oxus) river. This marked the borders of the two countries.

According to legend, as soon as the border dispute was settled, it began to rain on both countries that had been suffering from a drought for eight years. It is customary for Zoroastrians to tie rainbow-colored ribbons around their wrists for ten consecutive days and throw them into a stream on the day of the festival.

A festival dedicated to rain is celebrated with people dancing, singing, reciting poetry, and serving delicacies such as spinach soup and Sholeh-Zard (saffron-flavored rice pudding).

