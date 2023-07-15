Russia beat Iran’s women’s football team in friendly

TEHRAN – Russia women’s football team defeated Iran 4-0 in a friendly match at Kazan’s Central Stadium on Friday, as a crowd of 5,840 spectators cheered the teams on.

Alsu Abdullina opened the scoring for the Russian team in the 28th minute. Anna Belomyttseva made it 2-0 in the 38th minute. Valeriya Bizenkova scored Russia’s third goal three minutes before the halftime and Nataliya Mashina was on target in the 83rd minute.

It was the first ever meeting between the Russian and Iranian women’s football teams.

They are scheduled to square off against each other again on July 18. That match will be played without spectators in Novogorsk outside Moscow.

Team Melli prepare for the Olympic Tournament Paris 2024 qualification, where the Persians are drawn along with Australia, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in Group A.