TEDPIX falls 64,600 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 64,633 points to 1.956 million on Monday.

As reported, over 9.783 billion securities worth 58.233 trillion rials (about $119 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA