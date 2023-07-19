Oil, interior ministries ink MOU to turn solid waste to fuel

TEHRAN – Iran’s oil and interior ministries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on implementing refuse-derived fuel (RDF) projects, Shana reported on Tuesday.

As reported, the MOU has been signed with the aim of producing fuel from flammable municipal solid waste and using it as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The reduction of environmental pollution resulting from waste burial, including soil and groundwater pollution, waste separation, and creating added value are also among the goals of the mentioned MOU.

Under the framework of the memorandum, the ministries are going to cooperate in preparing and compiling a waste management plan required for RDF production in addition to locating waste collection sites, as well as, developing, completing, and setting up RDF production units on an industrial scale.

The ministries are also going to guarantee a long-term supply (at least 15 years) of feed, along with marketing and identification of industries ready to use RDF for those investors that are ready to partake in this program.

EF/MA