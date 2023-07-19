TEDPIX climbs 16,600 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 16,661 points to 2.016 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 7.33 billion securities worth 55.18 trillion rials (about $130 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA