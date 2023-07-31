Quarterly production of industrial companies active in stock market up 5.5% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The production index of Iranian industrial companies active in the stock market has grown 5.5 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21) as compared to the figure for the same period in the previous year.

Based on the data released by the Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC), the mentioned index also increased 2.2 percent in the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad in comparison to the same month last year, IRNA reported.

As reported, the sales index of the mentioned companies has also grown 4.3 percent in the mentioned three months, year on year.

According to the IPRC report, electrical equipment, medicine, pharmaceutical and metal products companies had the highest production growth in the first quarter of the current year.

EF/