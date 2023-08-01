Over 100 idle, semi-active industrial units revived in Hamedan province in 2 years

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, more than 100 idle and semi-active industrial units were revived in Hamedan province during the past two years.

Ahmad Shanian, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, also said that during this period, despite all the difficulties, the amount of issuing industrial licenses in Hamadan province has increased by more than 26 percent.

As recently reported, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s program for reviving idle industrial units has created job opportunities for 61,010 people across the country over the past two years.

According to the data released by Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), 3,818 idle units have been revived during the mentioned period.

As reported, the number of jobs created in the said two years has increased by 35.4 percent compared to the figure for the preceding two years.

In the past few years, many of the production units across Iran have been wrestling with financial issues as well as the problem of supplying their raw materials, so that, many have been forced to shut down or decrease their activities.

The Industry Ministry’s program for revving such units has tried to identify major problems and issues that the production units are facing in order to bring them back into the production cycle by resolving such problems.

MA