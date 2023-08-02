IAF cinematheque to screen “The Social Dilemma” 

TEHRAN-The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen American filmmaker Jeff Orlowski’s 2020 docudrama “The Social Dilemma” on Sunday.

The screening will be followed by a review session by Iranian critic Mohammad Hashemi.

The documentary tells the story of a number of tech experts from Silicon Valley, who sound the alarm on the dangerous impact of social networking, which Big Tech use in an attempt to manipulate and influence.

The documentary examines how social media's design nurtures addiction to maximize profit, and its ability to manipulate people's views, emotions, and behavior and spread conspiracy theories and disinformation.

