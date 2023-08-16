Over 5.6m tons of basic goods transported from major ports in 4 months

TEHRAN- More than 5.6 million tons of basic commodities were transported from Iran’s major ports to the designated destinations throughout the country during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), an official with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) announced.

Mehrdad Hamdollahi had previously announced that about five million tons of basic goods were transported from the major ports to the designated destinations throughout the country during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

MA