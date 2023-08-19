Over 2,000 ha of lands provided for building National Housing Movement units in Kerman

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 2,200 hectares of lands have been already provided for the construction of National Housing Movement units in Kerman province.

Mostafa Ayatollahi, the deputy governor-general of Kerman for development affairs coordination, also said that 800 hectares are waiting for being approved in the councils; with their approval, all the land needed by the applicants of the government support program will be provided.

The share of Kerman province in the National Housing Movement plan is about 150,000 units, the official added.

Last week, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash announced that 1.55 million units of the National Housing Movement plan are under construction across the country.

The minister announced that the government is facilitating the provision of land to mass builders that are participating in this plan.

“In the housing production sector, in order to accelerate and facilitate the construction of housing units, we need more participation of the private sector and mass builders,” he said.

Earlier in June, Bazrpash said that 3,000 hectares of land have been allocated to the National Housing Movement so far.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

MA