Saman Ghoddos returns to Brentford

TEHRAN – Iranian international midfielder Saman Ghoddos has re-joined Brentford football team on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old has played 88 games for the Bees and scored five goals.

“I’m pretty sure nobody expected Saman to be back at Brentford this summer, especially after the send-off the club and fans gave him after the final game of last season,” Brentford director Phil Giles told brentfordfc.

“We had an option to keep Saman with us this season but elected not to exercise that option because we were unable to offer Saman the minutes he wanted or deserved this year.

“However, sometimes things change, and we are now in a position to be able to offer him a contract for this season.

“Saman had not yet signed a contract with another club, so it was a really easy process for everyone to decide that this is what we all wanted to do.

“He has always been a very popular member of the squad so I’m sure everyone will be pleased to see him back at the training ground and getting minutes in first-team games very soon.”

Ghoddos first signed for the Bees from French side Amiens in September 2020. He initially joined on loan, with the deal made permanent in January 2021.

Ghoddos made 47 appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign – including all three of Brentford’s play-off games – as the club gained its first promotion to the Premier League.

He has played 32 games in the top flight and scored a stunning goal during a defeat to Burnley in October 2021.