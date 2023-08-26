TCCIMA hosts fundraising event for logistics startups

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s Innovation and Digital Transformation Center has hosted an event to attract investment for startups active in the logistics and transportation areas.

Some 20 teams from the said startups presented their ideas and projects for over 25 investor companies during the mentioned event, the TCCIMA portal reported.

In this event, Sahar Bonakdarpour, the head of the TCCIMA’s Innovation and Digital Transformation Center, referred to some of the activities of this center, saying: “Following the changes that took place in the country's innovation ecosystem in recent years, TCCIMA established an Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee with the aim of aligning with the innovation environment prevailing in the country.”

She further mentioned some of the programs and strategies defined in the center to realize the goals of this center and noted that alignment of market needs and scientific research has been prioritized in the center.

“Considering the existing capacities and potentials in the TCCIMA and in order to support knowledge-based companies and technology-based teams with advanced technology level, we have organized a series of networking events focusing on technological exchange and investment attraction,” she added.

Referring to the events previously held by the Innovation and Digital Transformation Center, Bonakdarpour mentioned holding the same fundraising events for the mining and petrochemicals sectors and said: “We focused on transportation and logistics in this event which has been organized in collaboration with the Vesta Research and Technology Fund, the Presidential Innovation and Prosperity Fund.”

