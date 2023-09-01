Iran’s National Orchestra honors Arbaeen with tribute performance

TEHRAN – The National Orchestra of Iran paid tribute to Arbaeen with “Farewell” concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 30 and 31, marking the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

The concert, conducted by Homayoun Rahimian, was accompanied by prominent Iranian vocalist Hesameddin Seraj, composer Seyyed Mohammad Mirzamani and poet Saed Baqeri, who narrated the event.

The “Farewell” project is one of the most enduring musical collections associated with Ashura, first published in 2005 by the Music Center of the Art Bureau.

The album was well-received by the audience and became one of the significant audible works in the field of music with the title of mourning of Imam Hussain (AS).

The project aims to present a different type of music produced in the religious and ritual realms by utilizing the poetic works related to Imam Hussain (AS).

SAB/

