Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port exceeds 17m tons

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, 17,572,373 tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22).

Davoud Chegeni, the acting deputy head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department for port and economic affairs, said that of the mentioned amount of commodities, 9,943,176 tons were non-oil products, and 7,629,197 tons were oil products.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitating the loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

MA