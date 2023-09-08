Movies from Iran line up for Korean festival 

TEHRAN – Five Iranian films will go on screen at the 15th edition of the Seoul Yeongdeungpo International Extreme-Short Image & Film Festival (SESIFF), which will be held in the South Korean capital.

“Left Handed” by Nasrin Mohammadpur, “Hooves Beat” by Fargol Masrurirad and Seyyed Hossein Zeitun-Nejad and “Night of the Universe” by Ramin Farzaneh and Parisa Sedaeiazar are among the films.

“Left Handed” tells the story of Maryam, a 38-year-old woman who heads a family of four. She decides to cut off her right hand while working in a poultry slaughterhouse because, in this way, she can get more money from the insurance than losing her left hand to pay her debts.

To this end, Maryam starts to practice with her left hand to do daily chores. However, on the appointed day, when she intends to amputate her right hand, the machine suddenly jams, and Maryam’s left hand is accidentally amputated instead of her right hand. Therefore, a new fate determines for her.

“Hooves Beat” tells the story of Tino, who lives in a border town in Kordestan with his parents and his beloved horse.

When the horse gets into danger, Tino has to make a life-altering decision.

“Night of the Universe” tells the story of a man and a woman, who try to connect the gas to their home in severe winter weather, while their little daughter, Rana, wants her parents to hold a birthday party for her.

The festival will also screen “In Cold Blood” by Ali Mehrabi and Alireza Masoud and “Ten, Twenty, Thirty” by Abdollah Rashidi.

Over 40 short films from across the world will be competing in the international section f the festival, which will be held from September 14 to 19.

Established in 2009, Seoul Yeongdeungpo International Extreme-Short Image & Film Festival (SESIFF) is focused on extreme-short and short films, and is looking for intense, compact and dynamic films. SESIFF believes that the short can change the world in a better way through a powerful message.

Photo: A scene from “Left Handed” by Nasrin Mohammadpur

SAB/



