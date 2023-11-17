Iran's culture minister visits Latin America Cartoon and Caricature Exhibition

TEHRAN –Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili paid a visit to the Latin America Cartoon and Caricature Exhibition at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) on Wednesday.

"One of the main areas of cultural and artistic diplomacy of the Islamic Republic is Latin America,” the minister said on the sidelines of the visit.

The high level of shared experiences in anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggles of Latin American artists has led to increased partnership with Iranian artists in this region, he added.

"I have seen the strong reception towards the themes of resistance, anti-colonialism, and anti-American sentiment, as colonization has left a dark mark in Latin America's history from the early 16th century,” he said.

“This grim history has repeated itself in recent decades, which has given rise to an artistic movement focused on these issues in Latin America.”

Iran has excellent artists in the field of culture and art, particularly in the visual arts and in recent years, artists in the visual arts have created notable works in response to events such as disrespect towards the Quran, he mentioned.

This cartoon exhibition has successfully transformed this exhibition into an event against colonialism and Zionism by the efforts of the artists, the museum, the culture ministry and the Art Bureau.

In addition to the cooperation with the Latin American artists, the culture ministry has also planned to hold different programs in regional countries, aiming to have a successful exhibition of visual artists from Islamic countries in support of Gaza and the fight against Zionism, he noted.

Showcasing works from 15 countries in Latin America, Latin America Cartoon and Caricature Exhibition opened on November 11 with the presence of art directors and Iranian and foreign artists in Tehran.

“The history of extensive and continuous interaction with artists of the world, including Latin America, goes back to the 1st Tehran Cartoon Biennial in 1992. During the next three decades, a deep cultural and artistic connection was established between Iran and Latin American countries, which led to the organization of this global event in Tehran,” said Masoud Shojaei Tabatabai, the secretary of the exhibition during the inauguration ceremony.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the deputy director of the Art Bureau said: “The Latin American artists whose works are displayed at this exhibition are among the best cartoonists and caricaturists in the world.”

“They have, with their delicate art, offered us the most bitter issues in an artistic way,” Seyyed Amir Javid added.

Works by artists from Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, Cuba, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Nicaragua are on display until November 19 at the TMoCA, adjacent to Laleh Park, North Kargar Ave.

SAB/