Ryton-inspired potteries on show at Khorasan Great Museum

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing a number of modern earthenwares in the form of Ryton, an animal-shaped conical container from which fluids were intended to be drunk or to be poured, has opened doors in Mashhad.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, on the sidelines of the event inauguration, the director of the Great Museum of Khorasan detailed that 22 terracotta artifacts are on show till July 4.

“The exhibition features 22 pieces of pottery by the veteran pottery artist Mohammad-Ali Fazlinejad and his students, showcasing over 50 years of artistic creation,” said Ali Safarnejad.

Fazlinejad, he added, is a prominent figure in the field of pottery in Khorasan Razavi and one of the early pioneers in designing art curricula focused on pottery for the Ministry of Education and university centers.

In his concluding remarks, Safarnejad outlined that this collaborative approach, where artists draw inspiration from Iran’s historical artifacts and treasures, serves as an excellent starting point for introducing these cultural and historical values to both domestic and international tourists and visitors.

XF/AM