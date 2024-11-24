“In the Arms of the Tree” wins Special Jury Prize at 10th Asian World Film Festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian feature film “In the Arms of the Tree” written and directed by Babak Khajepasha won an award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), which was held in California, the U.S., from November 13 to 21.

The evocative family drama received the Special Jury Prize as it captured the jury's attention with its heartwarming and deeply emotional narrative, Mehr reported.

The AWFF screened more than 60 films, including 24 features in the race for the international Oscar. “In the Arms of the Tree” is Iran’s submission for the 97th Academy Awards. It tells the story of Kimia and Farid, a couple married for 12 years, whose life crisis shatters their children’s world, children who know nothing but simplicity and kindness in life.

The film explores themes of familial relationships and emotional reconnections between parents and children. At the heart of the story is Kimia, a northern mother grappling with the trauma of past abuse and a debilitating fear of distance. Her husband, Farid, an Azeri father with a passion for travel and medicinal plants, adds to the tension as the couple prepares for a separation exercise.

Kimia is about to divorce Farid due to a strange illness, and this process has proceeded in mutual respect and both are finalizing the divorce. Their two sons, 11-year-old Taha and his five-year-old brother Alisan, unaware of their parents’ decision, live their normal lives and spend their days with great interest in each other until they face their parents' decision: now the father wants to take one of the sons and the mother wants to take the other one. They have to prepare the children for this separation and start to teach them to be away from each other. The children's perspective on the story of separation creates a new course in the life of this couple.

Taha, deeply caring and protective, is determined to shield Alisan from the fallout of their parents' crises. The boys' strong bond and friendship serve as a beacon of hope amid the tumult, highlighting the innocence of childhood and the power of familial love in the face of adversity.

The film captures the impact of marital discord on children, illustrating how their lives can be disturbed by their parents' struggles. Ultimately, it underscores the importance of love, connection, and the delicate balance needed to preserve a family in crisis.

Maral Baniadam, Javad Ghamati, Rouhollah Zamani, Ahoura Lotfi, and Rayan Lotfi are in the cast among others.

A production of 2023, the film won two Crystal Simorgh awards for Best First Film and Best Screenplay upon its premiere at the 41st Fajr Film Festival.

Moreover, it was named the best film in the international section of the first edition of Iran’s Havva International Film Festival in 2023.

The movie has been screened in several international festivals in countries such as China, Switzerland, and the UAE. It also opened the Kazan International Film Festival Altyn Minbar in Russia in September.



Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Asian World Film Festival was founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz to bring the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. The festival screens feature films from more than 50 countries, spanning from Japan to Turkey and Russia to India and Southeast Asia.

As of 2024, AWFF is the only Los Angeles-based festival that showcases most Asian submissions Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language respectively.

The AWFF is committed to uplifting and showcasing the artistry of filmmakers across Asia, as well as Asian, Asian-American, and multiracial Asian creators worldwide. Its mission is to highlight the rich tapestry of voices within the Asian filmmaking community and to provide a platform for their creative expression. It brings a curated selection of outstanding Asian cinema to the U.S., aiming to enhance the visibility of the region's talented filmmakers and to foster connections between the Asian film industry and Hollywood.

