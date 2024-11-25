Hezbollah fires 340 rockets and drones at Israel, wounds 11 and causes ‘severe damage’ in Haifa
November 25, 2024 - 12:14
Hezbollah has fired 340 missiles and drones at Israel, according to Israeli army radio, wounding 11 people and causing “severe damage” in Tel Aviv, as its fighters put up fierce resistance in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Education Ministry suspends schools in Beirut until January as Israel’s air attacks on the Lebanese capital continue, causing “massive destruction”.
Leave a Comment