Iran’s largest gold mine reports significant increase in proven reserves

TEHRAN – Iran’s largest gold mine, Zarshouran, has announced a substantial increase in its proven reserves, sparking optimism about a potential surge in production and job creation in northwestern Iran.

Mohammad Parvin, acting head of the Zarshouran Mining Company, reported on Saturday that recent exploration activities have raised the mine's proven gold ore deposits from 27 million metric tons (mt) to 43 million mt. This increase boosts the mine’s extractable gold resources to 116 mt, effectively extending its operational lifespan from 25 years to 65 years.

Parvin emphasized that the expansion is expected to attract more investment and create additional employment opportunities in Iran's West Azarbaijan province and nearby regions.

Owned by the state-run Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Zarshouran is the largest gold mine in West Asia. It is also the leading gold bar producer in Iran, with a monthly output exceeding 100 kilograms, amounting to over 1 mt annually.

In February 2023, IMIDRO inaugurated a modern tailings dam at Zarshouran to address environmental concerns about the byproducts of mining operations.

The development aligns with Iran's broader strategy to expand its mining and metals sector in response to international sanctions that have constrained the country’s crude oil exports.

EF