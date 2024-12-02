Iran among global leaders in thermal power plant efficiency

TEHRAN - Iran has emerged as a global leader in thermal power plant efficiency, ranking 12th out of 197 countries. Recent improvements in technology and operational strategies have raised the efficiency of thermal plants from 39.3 percent last year to 39.56 percent this year, positioning Iran among the top 12 nations in this category.

According to ISNA, while thermal power plants account for 82 percent of Iran's power generation capacity, they produce over 94 percent of the electricity consumed nationwide. This achievement has been realized through 146 power plants and 629 generation units.

Over the past several years, Iran has undertaken significant measures including expanding gas-fired power plant capacity, addressing output limitations in steam power plants, and deploying high-efficiency F-class power plants, with efficiencies exceeding 58 percent, to enhance its power infrastructure.

The mentioned initiatives have propelled the average efficiency of the country’s power plants to over 39.5 percent, far surpassing the global average and outperforming many developed nations still reliant on low-efficiency coal-fired plants.

Maintenance and Future Expansion

Annual maintenance schedules for thermal power plants coincide with the winter season when electricity demand is lower. This year, the Ministry of Energy has planned maintenance operations for power plants with a total capacity of more than 110,000 megawatts. Upon completion, these efforts are expected to improve plant efficiency further.

Additionally, over 6,000 megawatts of high-efficiency F-class units have been commissioned in recent years, with an additional 3,600 megawatts slated to come online before the summer peak of 2025. These advancements, combined with operational improvements in steam units, are central to achieving higher efficiency levels.

Efficiency Gains Amid Fuel Challenges

Despite reductions in the supply of natural gas and liquid fuel to power plants this year, thermal generation capacity has grown by 2.33 percent. This highlights the effectiveness of Iran’s efficiency-enhancing measures and operational upgrades.

The government’s ongoing efforts to reform the electricity sector, including adjusted tariffs for high-consumption users and the establishment of an energy exchange, have created a conducive environment for investment. These reforms are accelerating research, development, and modernization across the thermal power sector, ensuring sustained improvements in efficiency.

By leveraging strategic upgrades and fostering innovation, Iran continues to solidify its position as a leader in energy efficiency, paving the way for sustainable energy management and economic growth.

EF/