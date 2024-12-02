Malavan move up to fourth place: PGPL

TEHRAN – Malavan football team defeated Kheybar 3-1 and moved up to fourth place of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

In the match held in Khoramabad’s Takhti Stadium, Omid Noorafkan, Reza Ghandipour and Mohammad Omri were on target for the visiting team and Hamidreza Taherkhani pulled a goal back for Kheybar.

Aluminum and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw in Arak and Havadar lost to Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 in Tehran.

Malavan have moved up to fourth place with 18 points, three points behind leaders Sepahan.