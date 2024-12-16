Iran Theater Boutique to host Albert Camus’ “The Misunderstanding”

TEHRAN-The play “The Misunderstanding” by Albert Camus will be performed at Iran Theater Boutique in Tehran from December 22, 2024, to January 9, 2025.

Hossein Kashfi Asl will direct the one-hour play that has Mahtab Bajelan, Kimia Javaheri, Taha Ahmadi, Mohammad Niazi, and Anahid Adabi in the cast.

Written in 1943 in occupied France, “The Misunderstanding” focuses on Camus’ idea of “The Absurd”. It is not just a simple play, but the story of the lives of all human beings because the lives of all people are full of misunderstandings.

The book is the life story of a man named Jean who returns home after 20 years away from his mother and sister, while he is married and has earned money to leave his mother and sister with. Upon entering the guesthouse run by his mother and sister, he realizes that after all these years, his family did not recognize him at the time of arrival.

Misunderstandings can be more or less reminiscent of aliens. A tragedy that once again reminds us of the loss of opportunity by depicting the death of the family’s son Jean. When he throws himself into an accident and believes in the power of events, it can be said that he kills himself out of jokes and play. So one can never be a stranger forever and need to find meaning for oneself.

Camus’s play is a return to Greek theater in terms of structure: the dry state of the murder of two women, the deadly chain of crime that leads to another crime, the murder within the family, the unstoppable and unadjustable progress of the first intention, and the theme of recognition.

The three-act play is a tragedy of contemporary man, and the plot of the text, like that of Camus’s other works, is a look at issues related to the philosophy of existentialism, including human freedom, emptiness, and the futility of life. The apprehension of existence and the apprehension of contemporary man, and inevitable situations.

Albert Camus (1913-1960) was a French philosopher, author, dramatist, journalist, world federalist, and political activist. He was the recipient of the 1957 Nobel Prize in Literature at the age of 44, the second-youngest recipient in history. His works include “The Stranger,” “The Plague,” “The Myth of Sisyphus,” “The Fall” and “The Rebel”.

Philosophically, Camus's views contributed to the rise of the philosophy known as absurdism. Some consider Camus's work to show him to be an existentialist, even though he himself firmly rejected the term throughout his lifetime.

Iran Theater Boutique is located at No. 74, next to Shahrzad Theater Complex on Neauphle-le-Chateau St., Hafez St.

SS/SAB

