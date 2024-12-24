1,500 manufacturing units active in Iran’s printing, packaging industry

TEHRAN - Iran's printing and packaging industry hosts approximately 1,500 manufacturing units and 150,000 small businesses, contributing significantly to the country’s industrial landscape, according to Ebrahim Sheikh, Deputy Minister for General Industries at the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

In an interview with IRIB News on the sidelines of the 31st International Printing, Packaging, and Related Industries Exhibition, Sheikh highlighted key challenges facing the sector, including energy shortages.

“The printing and packaging industry relies heavily on energy, especially electricity, to maintain production levels,” he said, calling for greater cooperation from the Ministry of Energy to ensure a stable power supply for the industry.

In addition to energy concerns, Sheikh pointed to issues such as the importation of machinery and raw materials, as well as long waiting lines that have been a source of frustration for industry professionals. He noted that the Industry Ministry has taken these complaints into account and forwarded them to the Central Bank of Iran, urging the bank to allocate foreign exchange for the import of necessary equipment and materials.

The Deputy Minister also discussed the need for stronger support for the sector’s exports. He emphasized the importance of export incentives and initiatives to help expand the presence of Iranian printing and packaging products in international markets.

EF/MA