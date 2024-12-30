Transit of goods via Iran to reach 20m tons by late March 2025

TEHRAN- The head of the International Affairs Center of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development announced the achievement of the record of 20 million tons of transit via Iran by the end of this Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).

Amin Taraffo’ also said: “To achieve the goals of the Seventh National Development Plan, which is transit of 40 million tons of commodities via the country per year, we must reach the transit of three million tons per month, which is now 1.5 million tons; of course, our capacity is estimated to be more than this figure.”

As announced by the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, 1.723 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22-October 21).

Stating that 13.239 million tons of goods were transited via the country during the first seven months of the present year (March 20-October 21), Ruhollah Latifi said that the figure shows nearly 48 percent growth year on year.

The transit of commodities through Iran increased by 42 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, according to a report released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

As reported, 13.239 million tons of commodities was transited via the country in the seven-month period.

The continuous trend of recent transit records via the country and the increasing interest of governments, traders, and those active in transport sectors from neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries in the transit and logistics situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran indicate the fruitfulness of the transformational approach of the government to the strategic issue of transit, with emphasis on the development of all-round economic relations with neighbors.

As stated by the former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, the “Iran Way” initiative made by the current Iranian government, lets the neighboring countries use Iran as a route or a solution that facilitates their access to international waters.

Iran Way initiative is the gateway to Iran's land of transit opportunities, the minister has underlined.

As previously announced by the Transport Ministry, 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through the country in the Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20, 2023).

Iran is one of the countries with a special status in trade and transit relations due to its strategic location and special geography, as the country is the passage of several important international corridors.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in the transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due.

Paying attention to upstream documents, especially the country's development plans, and the government's decision to develop transit, paying special attention to infrastructure development, reducing transit time, making it cheaper to cross Iran, and making more advantages over competitors, due to the short path for customers, can lead to facilitating the development of transit so that the country can reach the desired growth in this due.

