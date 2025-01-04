Iran, fifth producer of tile, ceramic in world

TEHRAN- Iran is known as the fifth producer of ceramic and tiles in the world, in terms of size, and it is also the fifth exporter of this product to the world, the chairman of the headquarters to organize the 29th International Exhibition of Sanitary Porcelain Tile and Ceramics Exhibition of Iran stated.

Ahmad Mirzaei added: “Considering Iran's long history of 800 years in the production of traditional tiles, such as the tiles used in mosques and old places in the cities of Yazd, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kerman, Kashan and other cities, a new look has been given to production and export.”

He went on to say that Yazd province, in the center of Iran, is the hub of tile and ceramic production in the country; more than 55 percent of ceramic and tiles are produced in this city, and over 150 factories are active in the field of producing all kinds of tiles with different dimensions, sizes and colors in this province.

The 29th International Exhibition of Sanitary Porcelain Tile and Ceramics Exhibition of Iran opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, featuring over 90 domestic and international companies.

Producers of tiles, ceramics, and sanitary ware, as well as manufacturers of machinery, tools, and equipment for the industry, are showcasing their latest achievements and products in this four-day exhibition.

The event also includes participants from related sectors, such as glaze and paint industries, raw materials suppliers, and faucet and sanitary fittings providers.

Key objectives of the exhibition include boosting exports, exploring new export markets, identifying the sector's potential and existing capacities, fostering innovation, and providing a platform for domestic and foreign investors. It aims to create a competitive environment to improve product quality, facilitate direct engagement between manufacturers and consumers, and promote employment and entrepreneurship within the industry.

MA