Iran, Turkey sign cooperation agreement on livestock, aquatic feed

TEHRAN - Majid Movahed Ghaderi, a board member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and Turkey's private sectors to enhance trade cooperation in the livestock, poultry, and aquatic feed industry.

The MOU was signed during the eighth Strategic Agricultural Committee meeting held in Ankara, with the presence of Alireza Nouri Qezeljeh, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, and İbrahim Yumaklı, Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

According to Ghaderi, the agreement emphasizes joint investment opportunities, mutual marketing development, and information exchange on feed safety, livestock nutrition, and sustainable practices. He highlighted Turkey's significant demand for aquatic feed and raw materials, presenting an opportunity for Iranian producers.

The economic leaders of both nations aim to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion, with a $5.0 billion target for the agricultural sector over the next five years. In 2023, trade between Iran and Turkey amounted to $5.5 billion, with 16.6 percent comprising agricultural products. The trade volume of agricultural goods grew by 30 percent in the first ten months of 2024, reaching $854 million.

Ghaderi stressed the potential for collaboration, noting that Turkey exports over 700 agricultural products to 200 countries and has valuable experience in agricultural trade. The MOU focuses on knowledge exchange, joint investments, and coordinated efforts to support both nations in global markets.

The eighth Strategic Agricultural Committee meeting, held from January 10 to 11 in Ankara, featured a 180-member Iranian delegation led by Minister Nouri Qezeljeh.

EF/