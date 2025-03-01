Lebanon will ask Saudi Arabia to resume $3-billion grant to army

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun will ask Saudi Arabia to reactivate a $3-billion aid package to the Lebanese army in his visit to the kingdom next week, Aoun said in an interview with Asharq television broadcast on Friday.

Aoun, who was serving as commander of Lebanon's army before he was elected president on January 9, is set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday in his first trip abroad, Anadolu reported.

He told Asharq he would ask Riyadh "if it is possible to reactivate the grant" halted in 2016, after Lebanon failed to condemn attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

The Lebanese army, which has long been underequipped, has reeled under Lebanon's crushing financial crisis since 2019.

"I hope and I await from Saudi Arabia - and especially the Crown Prince - to correct the relationship in the interests of both countries," Aoun said, adding he hoped for strengthened economic and political ties.

Lebanon faces a huge reconstruction bill following a year of Israeli strikes on the country, but Lebanese officials and diplomats say foreign support - including from the Persian Gulf Arab states - is contingent on Beirut enacting long-awaited financial reforms.

Aoun said Lebanon was committed to those reforms but hoped that the reconstruction aid in turn would come "step by step" to allow for rebuilding so that Lebanese displaced from destroyed villages in the south could return home.