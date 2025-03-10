CPPCC holds closing meeting of annual session

BEIJING- The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held its closing meeting on Monday morning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the NPC convened for its opening meeting of the annual Two Sessions.

The Two Sessions is the popular name for the back-to-back meetings of two of China’s major political bodies – the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislature.

Photo By Xinhua