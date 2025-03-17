Iran exports commodities worth $95.3m to Kyrgyzstan in 10 months

TEHRAN- Iran exported commodities valued at $95.322 million to Kyrgyzstan in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024-January 19, 2025), the spokesperson for the Trade Development Committee of the House of Industry, Mining, and Trade announced.

Ruhollah Latifi put the weight of Iran’s 10-month export to Kyrgyzstan at 49,400 tons.

In late January, the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) emphasized the need to boost trade between Iran and Kyrgyzstan during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Iran, stressing the importance of fostering connections between businesspeople and economic players from both countries, including greater participation in each other's trade exhibitions.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the head of TPO, met with Kyrgyz Ambassador Turdakun Sydykov and highlighted Iran’s role in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stating that Iran has recently become an observer member of the bloc, and the free trade agreement with the EAEU has been approved by the Iranian parliament.

He noted that trade between Iran and Kyrgyzstan has the potential to increase, adding, "Trade is a two-way street, and we seek to expand commercial exchanges with Kyrgyzstan in both exports and imports."

Dehnavi emphasized the importance of strengthening connections between business communities in both countries and encouraged more active participation in trade exhibitions. He also invited Kyrgyz traders and business representatives to take part in the Iran Expo, scheduled for spring.

Ambassador Sydykov described Iran-Kyrgyzstan relations as strong and expressed interest in taking further steps to enhance trade ties. He also noted that Kyrgyzstan was among the first countries to welcome Iran’s observer membership in the EAEU, saying that this development would undoubtedly lead to an increase in trade volume between the two nations.

Sydykov called for greater cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan in leveraging trade opportunities at exhibitions and economic events.

Iran's trade volume with Kyrgyzstan in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year 1403 (March 20–December 21, 2024) reached $86 million in exports and $2.0 million in imports.

MA