Iranian Para shooter Javanmardi to compete in 2028 Paralympic Games

TEHRAN – Four-time Paralympic gold medalist Sareh Javanmardi has announced her intention to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. Previously, she had indicated that she would retire from the sport after the 2024 Paralympics.

Javanmardi now expresses a desire to continue, stating, “It’s a huge honor to bring joy to people. I see the capability to participate in the next Games, and I want to bring them happiness through our achievements.”

When asked about her participation in the upcoming Paralympics, Javanmardi said, “It's not impossible. When I first started in sports, I never envisioned the Paralympics or competitive sports, but this 18-year journey has been successful.

“At one point, I got married, and it was suggested that this would disrupt my athletic career, but that wasn’t the case. After the birth of my child, I took a brief hiatus, but I rebounded at the Paralympics and demonstrated that women can succeed under any circumstances.”

She added, “I genuinely want to continue, and I believe I have the ability to compete in another Paralympic Games. I am unsure what challenges lie ahead, but I want to fight and strive for my country again, and I will have that opportunity.”