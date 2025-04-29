TMoCA hosting “Picasso in Tehran” analytical sessions

TEHRAN-A series of analytical sessions for the exhibition “Picasso in Tehran” is being held at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA).

The second session in this series of analytical events will take place under the theme of “Picasso and the Iranians,” on Wednesday, April 30, at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the TMoCA, ISNA reported.

The session will feature art critic and gallerist Shahrouz Nazari, researcher and faculty member at the Tehran University of Arts Mohammadreza Moridi as well as the artist and the session's moderator Neda Tavallaee.

Every Wednesday until the end of the “Picasso in Tehran” exhibition, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art will host a series of expert sessions with an analytical approach, featuring artists and art experts. Admission is free for all interested individuals.

The exhibition “Picasso in Tehran” presents a narrative of Picasso's life and the artistic periods he traversed. It features 66 works by the renowned Spanish painter and sculptor from the collection of the TMoCA. It will be open daily (except Mondays) until May 20.

Among these, 26 aquatint prints from the renowned series “La Tauromaquia” (The Art of Bullfighting)—which have never been exhibited in Iran before—will be a highlight.

This collection is one of his most celebrated works in the realm of printmaking, showcasing his deep fascination with Spanish culture, particularly the dramatic and ritualistic spectacle of bullfighting.

The series was inspired by José Delgado’s 18th-century book “La Tauromaquia o arte de torear” (Tauromachia, or The Art of Bullfighting), which detailed the history and techniques of bullfighting. José Delgado, known as Pepe Illo, was a famous matador, and his book became a significant reference in Spain’s bullfighting tradition. Picasso, who was passionate about bullfighting since childhood, visually reinterpreted these historical accounts through his unique artistic style.

Picasso employed the aquatint technique, a printmaking process that allows for rich tonal variations, giving the images a dramatic, almost painterly effect. The works are minimalist yet expressive, often featuring bold black-and-white contrasts that emphasize movement, tension, and the raw energy of the bullfight.

Through swift, gestural lines and fluid compositions, Picasso captures the essence of the bullfight—the grace of the matador, the power of the bull, and the tension of the confrontation. His depictions are not merely literal illustrations but abstract and emotionally charged representations of the spectacle.

“La Tauromaquia” reflects Picasso’s lifelong fascination with bulls and bullfighting, themes that appear frequently in his work, from early sketches to his masterpiece “Guernica” (1937). The series is also seen as a tribute to Spain’s cultural heritage and the enduring mythos of the bull as a symbol of strength, danger, and artistry.

Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) was a Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, and theater designer who spent most of his adult life in France. One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, he is known for co-founding the Cubist movement, the invention of constructed sculpture, the co-invention of collage, and the wide variety of styles that he helped develop and explore.

