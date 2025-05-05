Esfahak, a destination for intl. sightseers, thanks to its label of Best Tourism Village

TEHRAN—Tabas Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department said a tourist group including 22 foreign nationals resided in Esfahak village in Tabas, South Khorasan province, for two nights.

Mohammad Arab told CHTN that the foreigners, who visited the Best Tourism Village during May 3-4, were from Ireland, the UK, France, Australia, the U.S., China and South Korea.

They visited the texture of the village, handicrafts workshops, restoration and bricklaying workshops, traditional bathhouse, and the brick arch, he said.

He recalled that Esfahak village was named one of the Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism on November 13, 2024. Its historical texture was also registered under the number 2108 on National Heritage List, he added.

Arab continued that Tabas with numerous attractions and potentials has turned into a foreign tourist destination.

Some 42 foreign tourists have visited Tabas attractions since March 21, 2025, he added.

The historical village of Esfahak has achieved international recognition by being named one of the Best Tourism Villages for 2024 by UN Tourism.

The tribute highlights Esfahak’s remarkable transformation from a site devastated by a 1978 earthquake into a flourishing cultural and eco-tourism destination that celebrates sustainability and heritage.

The registration was announced by Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, on November 2024, during the opening day of Iran's 37th National Handicrafts Exhibition.

“Esfahak’s resilience and dedication to preserving its cultural heritage serve as an inspiration,” said Salehi-Amiri, lauding the village’s progress and its embrace of sustainable tourism.

Severely damaged by the 1978 earthquake that struck Tabas, Esfahak was once deemed uninhabitable, with residents living in temporary tents. Later, they built makeshift wooden rooms, known as Otagh-e-Choobi (wooden rooms), as they began rebuilding their lives.

With a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, villagers re-established the community over the years, developing eco-lodges and restoring traditional homes using ancient adobe techniques.

Esfahak’s transformation into a cultural and eco-tourism destination has garnered attention for its unique architecture and sustainable practices, earning the village the prestigious Asia Architecture Award. Today, it attracts tourists from across the world, drawn to its picturesque adobe structures and commitment to preserving local identity.

Since 2021, the Best Tourism Villages initiative has aimed to promote sustainable tourism in rural areas, focusing on preserving natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and indigenous lifestyles, including gastronomy and local values. Esfahak’s inclusion on this global list is a testament to its villagers' dedication to revitalizing their heritage and turning it into a sustainable tourism hub that honors its past while embracing a prosperous future.

In 2020, Esfahak won a TO-DO Award that is annually presented by the German Institute for Tourism and Development.

KD