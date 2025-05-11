Heerenveen, Jahanbakhsh to part company

TEHRAN – SC Heerenveen is unlikely to extend a new contract with Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The attacker is currently injured and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, which likely means the end of his season.

It is unclear what Jahanbakhsh is suffering from; as head coach Robin Veldman only said that the attacker is no longer being counted on for this season. With the Iranian has an expiring contract, the collaboration with Heerenveen looks to be ending quietly.

The 92-time international wants to look for an adventure outside the Netherlands for next season. He was already looking for that last year, but because Jahanbakhsh was busy obtaining his Dutch passport, he decided to stay in the Eredivisie longer.

Jahanbakhsh was added to the Heerenveen selection in early November. Before that, he had been without a club for a few months, following his departure from Feyenoord. The 31-year-old right winger played 19 league matches for the Frisians, 16 of which as a starter.

He lost his place in the team last month to Jacob Trenskow, who had returned from an injury; against NEC, Jahanbakhsh did not leave the bench. The veteran scored three times for Heerenveen.

Heerenveen are currently eighth in the Eredivisie and will play against RKC Waalwijk (away), Go Ahead Eagles (away) and Feyenoord (home) this season. After that, Veldman’s team hopes to qualify for the European play-offs.