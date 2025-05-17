Tehran hosting Iran-Turkmenistan 18th Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN – The 18th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Committee is being held during May 17-21, hosted by Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the ministry announced on Saturday.

Amin Tarfo’, advisor to the transport minister and head of the ministry's Center for International Affairs, said the high-level event will be co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The first two days of the gathering is dedicated to expert-level sessions aimed at drafting a memorandum of understanding between the committee secretaries of the two countries.

On Monday, May 19, Sadegh and Meredov will review the outcomes of the 17th committee meeting and hold bilateral talks. Following this, technical working groups will discuss cooperation in a wide range of sectors including oil, gas, petrochemicals, transportation, communications, entrepreneurship, agriculture, environmental protection, meteorology, sports, tourism, and media.

The closing ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 20, during which the final memorandum of understanding from the 18th Joint Economic Committee will be signed by both sides.

On May 13, the head of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said the two countries are aiming to increase bilateral trade by 30 percent, following the first-ever exhibition of Turkmenistan’s export capabilities in Iran — an event driven entirely by private sector investment.

Ramazan Bahrami, who also heads the Industry, Mining and Trade House of Golestan Province, described the three-day event held in Gorgan from May 4 to 6 as a strategic milestone in Iran-Turkmenistan commercial relations and a tangible step toward strengthening regional economic diplomacy.

Held at the Gorgan International Exhibition Center, the event featured 53 private companies and 12 government institutions from Turkmenistan, and attracted significant interest from Iranian industrialists and businesspeople.

“This was the first time since Turkmenistan’s independence that such an exhibition took place in Iran, and Golestan Province had the honor of hosting it,” Bahrami said. “The exhibition was the result of consensus between the private sector and state institutions, and the outcome exceeded expectations.”

He said the expo aimed to expand trade exchanges and showcase Turkmenistan’s industrial and export capacities to the Iranian market. The idea for reciprocal trade exhibitions was first approved at the 17th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Committee meeting, and the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber was tasked with its implementation.

Bahrami emphasized that the participation of both countries’ private sectors in expert panels and face-to-face negotiations provided fertile ground for launching new partnerships. Preliminary agreements were reached in areas including petrochemicals, petroleum products, construction materials, food industries, textiles, and logistics, which are expected to boost bilateral trade once finalized.

According to Bahrami, trade between the two countries reached nearly $600 million last year. With the momentum created by this exhibition and new commercial interactions, Iran and Turkmenistan are now targeting a minimum 30 percent increase in that figure. “Some of this growth will materialize in the coming months, and the rest will be reflected in next year’s export statistics,” he said.

Explaining the choice of Golestan as the host province, Bahrami pointed to strategic ethnic, cultural, and geographical ties. “Over one million ethnic Turkmens live in Golestan and North Khorasan, creating a natural platform for expanding economic, cultural, and social relations with Turkmenistan.”

He noted that the event was funded entirely by the private sector, with the government offering oversight, support, and facilitation. “This model proves that meaningful outcomes can be achieved when the private sector is empowered.”

Bahrami added that the exhibition attracted delegations from other Central Asian countries, turning it into a broader regional platform rather than just a bilateral affair.

Looking ahead, he said plans are underway to hold a reciprocal Iranian trade expo in Turkmenistan’s Balkan Province. “We expect this continued exchange to elevate bilateral economic ties to a strategic level.”

He also underscored Golestan’s role as a gateway to Iran’s northeastern trade corridor, thanks to its shared rail links with Turkmenistan, the Incheh-Borun Free Zone, port infrastructure, and cultural affinities with Central Asia. “If these opportunities are matched with coordinated support, we could witness major transformations in exports, imports, and technology transfer in the coming years,” Bahrami concluded.

On May 2, the deputy head of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) called for the removal of key structural barriers—particularly in banking, transport, logistics, and visa issuance—to unlock the trade potential between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Speaking at a joint business forum held during Iran Expo 2025, Peyman Bagheri highlighted the two countries’ shared strengths in energy, mining, agriculture, and tourism but said current trade levels fail to reflect those capacities. “Despite deep-rooted historical, cultural, and economic ties, trade volumes remain below potential and need a more proactive approach,” he said.

Bagheri urged joint chambers of commerce and trade associations to play a more dynamic role in connecting supply and demand and facilitating cross-border business.

He described Iran Expo 2025 as a “golden opportunity” to showcase Iran’s economic capabilities, noting the participation of more than 3,000 businesspeople from 110 countries. “The Iran Chamber has mobilized all its resources to make the most of this platform,” he added.

Ramezan Bahrami, head of the Iran–Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said 2024 had been a successful year for bilateral trade and expressed hope that 2025 would usher in a new era of cooperation.

He praised the role of both presidents in building trust between business communities, highlighting the creation of a joint council and the need to respect each other’s regulations. Bahrami also announced the launch of a “Turkmen Trade Center” in Iran, aimed at helping Turkmen consumers access Iranian goods at competitive prices.

He further announced plans for the first provincial Iran–Turkmenistan exhibition in Gorgan, describing it as part of broader efforts to expand economic diplomacy.

Bahrami urged joint chambers to identify market-specific opportunities and host technical meetings to connect Iranian tech firms with real demand in neighboring countries.

Seyyed Hossein Mirshafi’, advisor to the Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development, called the conference a step toward strengthening neighborhood, linguistic, and logistical ties. He pointed to recent high-level political exchanges and major agreements, including a new memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ railway systems.

“Iran and Turkmenistan have exceptional transit potential that benefits not only both nations but the entire Central Asian region,” he said.

Mirshafi’ announced Iran’s readiness to expand direct flights between cities such as Ashgabat, Gorgan, Bandar Abbas, and Chabahar, and highlighted investment opportunities in regional transport—especially in Afghanistan and Iraq—as a strategic advantage.

He also mentioned special rail freight discounts for Turkmen traders operating through the joint chamber and outlined new facilities aimed at easing cargo transport procedures.

In early March, Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce announced the formation of a special economic consortium aimed at enhancing exports and trade exchanges between the two countries, with support from their joint chambers of commerce.

At that time, Bahrami said that the establishment of the consortium has been met with broad support from economic operators and provides a valuable opportunity to streamline trade, facilitate investment, and remove commercial barriers between the two nations.

He emphasized the consortium’s role in fostering sustainable trade relations, describing it as an effective tool for increasing exports, attracting investment, and easing economic interactions. He noted that the initiative creates a structured platform for Iranian businesses to enter the Turkmen market strategically and unlocks new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Bahrami added that the consortium, developed with private-sector participation under the framework of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, is expected to expand trade volume, reduce business costs, and strengthen regional economic ties.

He welcomed the broad participation of Iranian companies in the initiative, saying their involvement would pave the way for sustainable trade growth and facilitate access to Central Asian markets.

Iran and Turkmenistan, two neighboring countries sharing a border of over 1,000 kilometers, have developed strong trade and economic relations over the years. Since Turkmenistan’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the two nations have collaborated in various sectors, including energy, transportation, and infrastructure development.

In terms of trade, Iran is Turkmenistan’s second-largest trading partner after Russia. Joint projects such as the Friendship Dam and the Korpeje–Kordkuy gas pipeline highlight the extensive cooperation between the two countries. However, trade volumes have fluctuated in recent years. For instance, trade between the two nations reached $3.2 billion in 2008 but dropped to $1.2 billion in 2009 due to declining oil and gas prices.

These wide-ranging collaborations in energy, transportation, and infrastructure underscore the significance of Iran-Turkmenistan economic ties, contributing to regional economic integration and development.

In late April, Iran’s Vice President and head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

Pourmohammadi, who was in Turkmenistan to attend the first Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Sustainable Development Forum, held talks with the Turkmen president in Arkadag, the host city of the two-day event.

The two sides exchanged views on expanding ties in political, economic, and cultural spheres, as well as strengthening trade relations.

Pourmohammadi also met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to explore avenues for enhanced political and economic collaboration.

In a separate meeting with Nookerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Prime Minister for Trade and head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the Iranian official discussed strategies to boost economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Also, during the trip of Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq to Turkmenistan in late March, officials from the two countries discussed the expansion of relations in different economic and transport areas.

In a meeting between Sadeq and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Rashit Meredow, on March 28, the two sides reviewed the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian minister announced the hosting of the next meeting of the two countries Joint Economic Committee in Tehran in the last week of the Iranian calendar month Khordad (mid-May) and discussed issues related to transportation cooperation and the export of technical and engineering services.

Issues related to energy, electricity, and gas were also discussed by the officials of the two countries.

There were also talks to further enhance collaboration in transit corridors, rail, road, and other transport areas in Turkmenistan.

The officials of both countries explored multiple opportunities for cooperation in all areas of the economy and commerce, and the timetable for the joint economic committee meeting was determined during the meeting.

