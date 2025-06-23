Switzerland exports non-oil products worth $190m to Iran in 2 months

TEHRAN- Switzerland exported non-oil products worth $190 million to Iran during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to the official, the country’s non-oil imports reached 5.9 million tons worth $8.47 billion in the two-month period.

While the import volume rose by 1.16 percent, the value dropped by 7.8 percent year-on-year.

The average value of imported goods stood at $1,431 per ton, down nine percent from the previous year.

Top imports included unrefined gold ($860 million), corn feed ($657 million), rice ($289 million), sunflower seed oil ($215 million), and soybeans ($211 million).

Iran’s main import partners were the UAE ($2.6 billion), China ($2.2 billion), Turkey ($1.37 billion), Germany ($308 million), India ($291 million), the Netherlands ($215 million), and Switzerland ($190 million).

Asgari, who also serves as deputy economy minister, further announced that Iran exported 24.6 million tons of non-oil goods worth $8.24 billion in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year.

He said the volume of non-oil exports rose by 4.4 percent year-on-year, although the total value saw a marginal decline of 0.11 percent.

The average customs value of each exported ton fell by 4.3 percent to $335.

China remained Iran’s top export destination, receiving $2.43 billion worth of goods, followed by Iraq ($1.5 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($1.09 billion), Turkey ($673 million), Afghanistan ($374 million), Pakistan ($322 million), and Oman ($305 million).

Asgari said that among the major non-oil exports in the mentioned two-month period were liquefied propane ($643 million), natural gas ($455 million), liquefied butane ($452 million), petroleum bitumen ($419 million), and methanol ($388 million). Petrochemical products accounted for 5.7 million tons valued at $2.22 billion, reflecting a four percent increase in volume and a three percent rise in value compared to the same period last year, he added.

During a meeting between the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the German ambassador to Iran, in early June, the two sides explored the ways for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of the ICCIMA, in the meeting at the place of the chamber, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh referred to Germany's prominent position in the field of industry, and emphasized the readiness of conditions for the presence of foreign investors in Iran.

While expressing his satisfaction with the German ambassador's positive views on strengthening relations between the two countries, the ICCIMA head said: "Iran's economic capacities are a good basis for developing Iran-Germany relations.

Also, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance has defined the necessary framework for attracting foreign investment and considering various necessary guarantees; therefore, we are well prepared to attract foreign capital."

The German ambassador for his part said: “We are happy that economic relations between Iran and Germany, despite all the ups and downs, are still in place, and Germany is still Iran's largest economic partner among European countries.”

Stating that sanctions are undoubtedly an obstacle to trade, he said: "We are optimistic that the talks between Iran and the United States will reach a good result as soon as possible and that the result of these talks will be the lifting of sanctions."

The German ambassador to Tehran further acknowledged: "There are significant economic capacities in Iran in the fields of mining, industry, and agriculture, and Iran is known among the 10 largest countries in the world in terms of the existence of various capacities and resources.

In addition to natural resources, the level of knowledge and intelligence of the Iranian people is also very high."

