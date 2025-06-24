Iran's oil output uninterrupted despite tensions: NIOC

TEHRAN - Despite recent days of heightened tensions following Israeli’s imposed war, Iran's daily oil production has continued without disruption and all oil installations remain operational, according to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Subsidiaries of the NIOC and operational units across the country remain active around the clock to ensure continued oil production, safeguard facilities, and prevent or address any potential damages, the company said.

NIOC stated that its Supreme Passive Defense and Crisis Management Committee is holding regular meetings to assess the current situation and coordinate operational planning for future measures. These sessions, chaired by NIOC Head Hamid Bovard, are being conducted at the highest levels and are tailored to the evolving security landscape.

The company emphasized that its staff and executives across the oil sector are working with a sense of national duty and urgency to maintain production and deliver services without interruption.

Iran's oil industry, a cornerstone of the national economy, directly and indirectly fuels other economic sectors. Daily crude production for export and deliveries to domestic refineries for fuel processing are ongoing without any delays or disruptions, NIOC said.

EF/MA