Package of supporting industries damaged by imposed war sent to cabinet

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy industry, mining and trade minister for the commercial affairs said: “Following the request of the minister of industry, mining and trade, a comprehensive package of support for industries affected by the Israeli-imposed war has been sent to the cabinet, and if approved, we will announce the details to production and industrial units.”

In an exclusive interview with IRNA's economic correspondent, Mohammad Sadeq Mofatteh presented a report on the status of units damaged in the imposed war by the brutal Israeli regime and stated: "This package includes banking facilities, tax discounts, and insurance support, which will soon be announced to support the country's production units after approval by the government."

He said this package seeks to enable affected manufacturing and industrial units to benefit from a higher foreign currency quota, the opportunity to repay bank installments, and bank facilities with low interest rates.

Stating that expert work has been carried out on a comprehensive package to support the affected industries, the official said: "Experts have presented expert measures with a report on the number of affected units, the extent of damage, and strategies for covering the damage, which will be announced after approval by the cabinet."

Mofatteh went on to say that the minister of industry, mining and trade, along with his deputies, recently visited several units damaged during the attack by the aggressive Zionist regime and was closely informed about their situation.

Pointing out that the damaged production units will soon return to the production cycle, the deputy minister said that the minister of industry, mining and trade has emphasized the need to support the damaged private sector production units for reconstruction, providing their equipment and needs in cooperation with the relevant ministries and responsible agencies so that production is not interrupted.

He emphasized that the government is with the private sector in these difficult circumstances and will support these units.

On June 21, the industry, mining and trade minister had stated that the country’s industrial and commercial sectors were fully prepared to support both the public and military during the current conflict, and stressed the importance of maintaining normal production flows across the country.

“Given the breadth of responsibilities and the large portion of the population we must serve, the ministry bears a heavy burden during wartime,” Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak said.

“We are fully committed, along with industry and trade sectors, to sustaining production and providing essential supplies for both citizens and the armed forces.”

Atabak expressed confidence that the Iranian people, guided by faith, unity, and resilience, will impose a historic defeat on the Israeli regime. “The Zionist occupiers have shown the world that they are not just enemies of the Iranian people, but enemies of humanity,” he said.

He praised the Iranian public for their response to the conflict, stating that “through solidarity and unified leadership, our people have strengthened their support for the armed forces. We are confident that the Islamic Republic will emerge victorious and attain a more prominent global standing.”

Acknowledging the damage and disruption caused by the conflict, Atabak said the country draws on valuable experience from the eight-year Iran-Iraq War. “To confront these wicked and malicious acts by the enemy, we must fulfill our duties with self-sacrifice, ensuring that the supply, production, and service chains remain active so that daily life continues as normally as possible,” he said.

He added that members of the ministry’s deputy council, who serve as provincial coordinators, are required to monitor local conditions daily and address any arising issues.

During the meeting, deputy ministers and heads of specialized agencies presented updates and operational plans. Decisions were made to improve coordination and resolve challenges across the ministry’s sectors.

MA