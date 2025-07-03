Iran discover fate at 2025 CAFA Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national football team discovered their fate at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.

Team Melli are drawn in Group B along with Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Malaysia.

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman are in Group B.

The 2025 CAFA Nations Cup will be the second edition of the CAFA Nations Cup, the biennial international men's football championship of Central Asia organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

The event will be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.