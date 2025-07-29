Monthly inflation rate stands at 35.3%

TEHRAN — Iran's inflation rate stood at 35.3 percent in the twelve-month period ended at the end of the fourth Iranian month of Tir (July 22), marking a 0.8 percent increase from the previous month, according to data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 41.2 percent in the fourth month, which means families have paid an average of 41.2 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The point-to-point inflation rate rose 1.8 percent in the mentioned month from the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on March 20, 2025, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1403, at 32.5 percent.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 37.1 percent in the last month of the previous year, rising 1.8 percent from the previous month.

MA