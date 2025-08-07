Iran move down two spots in FIFA Women’s World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran dropped two places to 70th in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on Thursday.

World champions Spain (1st, up 1) had an impressive run to the final of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 with five back-to-back wins, which was enough to see them reclaim top spot in the ranking, a position they previously held from December 2023 to June 2024.

The U.S. (2nd, down 1) have therefore been knocked off their perch, which they had occupied since August 2024. However, three convincing home wins in friendlies during this period have kept the Stars and Stripes in contention, and they are now sitting less than two points behind La Roja.

Sweden, England and Germany sit third to five.

Japan is the best Asian country in the ranking, sitting in eighth place, and Korea DPR are 10th.

The next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on Dec. 11.