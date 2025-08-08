Iran discover rivals at AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

TEHRAN - The 27 teams vying for places in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 discovered their challengers following the Qualifiers Draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The sides were divided into eight groups - three of four teams each and five of three — to contest a single round-robin centralized league format from October 13 to 17, 2025.

The eight group winners will progress to the 10th edition of the Finals, where they will be joined by the four AFC representatives from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025 who have automatically qualified, namely DPR Korea, Japan, Korea Republic and China PR, to form a 12-strong line-up — four more than the previous edition.

The Finals will be contested from April 30 to May 17, 2026.

Draw Result

Group A: Philippines, Malaysia, Tajikistan (H), Syria

Group B: Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia (H)

Group C: Indonesia, Myanmar (H), Mongolia, Macau

Group D: Vietnam (H), Hong Kong, China, Guam

Group E: Australia, Singapore (H), Northern Mariana Islands

Group F: Thailand (H), Nepal, Turkmenistan

Group G: India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan (H)

Group H: Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Jordan (H)