AFP report: Hamas confirms receiving new Gaza truce plan

Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza calling for an initial 60-day truce and captive release in two batches, a Palestinian official said on Monday.

"The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official said that "Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership" and with leaders of other Palestinian factions to review the proposal from mediators.

Last week, the Palestinian group said a senior delegation was in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on efforts to secure an elusive ceasefire in the war, now in its 23rd month.



