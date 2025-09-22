Iran down UAE at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers

TEHRAN - Iran made it two wins out of two following their 10-0 defeat of United Arab Emirates in their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers Group C match on Monday.

Iran, who sailed 12-0 past Bangladesh in the opener, only needed 30 seconds to find the back of the net through Behrooz Azimi, who gained possession from a poor back pass before slipping the ball home.

UAE tried to assert themselves but lost their momentum after Iran capitalized on a counter-attacking move in the seventh minute which saw Mahdi Karimi curling his effort into the top left corner from above the box.

Despite the Emiratis best efforts to contain the men in red with Hamad Hassan Alblooshi forcing Iran keeper Mahdi Rostami into a save a minute later, Amirhossein Dehghani made it 3-0 seconds later after converting Azimi’s corner.

Iran maintained control through their high-press and increased their tally in the 12th minute through Masoud Yousef before Hossein Tayebi etched his name on the scoresheet a minute later following another counter-attacking move.

Yousef then netted from a 10-metre penalty in the 18th minute before Hossein Sabzi gained possession from the right flank to set up Ali Khalilvand for a simple tap-in.

Iran were relentless after the break with goals from Azimi (23rd), Rostami (28th) and Yousef (29th) sealing the emphatic win.