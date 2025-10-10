Thousands march across Uruguay calling for justice for Palestinians in Gaza

In a display of solidarity, thousands of Uruguayans took to the streets on Friday, demanding their government's recognition of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as genocide and the severance of diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

The nationwide protests, organized under the banner "Enough of Genocide! Peace, Justice, and Freedom," saw participation across all 19 departments, with Montevideo serving as the epicenter of the movement.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, as reported by Doctors Without Borders, between October 7, 2023, and October 1, 2025, Gaza witnessed over 66,000 deaths and more than 168,000 injuries.

The region's healthcare system has been decimated, with only 14 of 36 hospitals still partially operational, as per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The protests were further fueled by the recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which, while offering a glimmer of hope, has been met with skepticism by many activists who view it as insufficient without concrete actions to address the underlying issues.

In Montevideo, demonstrators filled the streets, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "It was a hospital, not a military base!" and "Zionist state, you're the real terrorists!" Handmade signs displayed messages like "In the face of extermination's chill, the only resistance worth having is the one that boils your blood. Never stay lukewarm before a genocide."

Another sign read, "Gaza's children are not a threat," accompanied by a pile of stuffed animals and toys, symbolizing the innocence of the victims.

Daniela López, a union leader and key coordinator for the Pro-Palestine group, expressed the significance of the turnout, stating, "We know this is going to be the biggest march we've ever had. Two years into this genocide, it's almost impossible not to condemn it—and people are voicing that on the streets, as a mark of our shared humanity."

López highlighted the growing momentum of the movement, noting that a similar rally in February 2024 drew 15,000 participants, indicating a surge in solidarity.

The Broad Front (Frente Amplio), Uruguay's left-leaning political coalition, lent its support to the protests.

In a statement issued during a political roundtable, the party condemned the "genocide orchestrated by Benjamin Netanyahu's government" and called for the establishment of an immediate humanitarian corridor to allow the entry of food and medical supplies into Gaza. Party President Fernando Pereira participated in the march, underscoring the coalition's commitment to global justice.

A pivotal moment occurred when Vice President Carolina Cosse, for the first time, publicly used the term "genocide" to describe the situation in Gaza. Speaking to Subrayado news agency amid the crowd, Cosse stated, "There is a genocide." She acknowledged the October 7 attacks as "terrible, a massacre, terrorism," but insisted, "I also believe what's happening in Gaza is genocide."

Regarding calls to sever ties with Israel, Cosse noted that such decisions pertain to the executive branch and suggested that while Uruguay plays an important role in respecting international law, she did not foresee an immediate rupture. She emphasized her presence at the march as a stand for peace and humanitarian values.

Over 100 Jewish Uruguayans participated in the protests, voicing their opposition to Israeli actions in Gaza. One participant remarked, "Zionism is a racist and supremacist ideology perpetrating a genocide. Israel doesn't represent the majority of Jews in the diaspora—you can't conflate Zionism with Judaism or Jews."

Their involvement highlighted the diverse and inclusive nature of the movement, transcending religious and cultural boundaries in pursuit of justice for Palestinians.

Former lawmaker Constanza Moreira read the coordination's full declaration, which accused Israeli leaders of attempting to erase a nation and its memory.

The declaration renewed calls for Uruguay to officially recognize the genocide, initiate investigations into alleged war crimes, halt relations with Israel until international law is respected, and cease exports that may contribute to the conflict.

The statement concluded with a powerful message: "Silence is complicity; inaction is complicity—the time to act is now. Peace isn't just the absence of bombs; it's freedom with justice."

As night fell, the energy of the protests lingered, signaling a transformative shift in Uruguay's political landscape.

With President Yamandú Orsi's administration in its early months, these demonstrations serve as a clear mandate for bolder actions in support of Palestinian rights and against injustices in Gaza. The streets of Uruguay have become a testament to the nation's commitment to human rights, justice, and international solidarity.