About 25,000 vehicles imported to Iran in H1

TEHRAN – According to the latest statistics from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), approximately 25,000 vehicles worth nearly $500 million were cleared through the country's customs in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 21-September 22).

As reported by the economic correspondent of the Tasnim News Agency, a comparison of these figures with the same period last year indicates an upward trend in vehicle imports.

As previously reported, Iran’s three major carmakers — Iran Khodro, SAIPA, and Pars Khodro — produced a total of 404,461 vehicles in the first six months of the current Iranian year, according to data from the Codal website.

The combined figure represents a 12 percent decline compared to the same period last year, when output reached 460,763 vehicles, marking a shortfall of 56,122 units.

Despite the overall drop, Iran Khodro maintained positive momentum, producing 263,468 vehicles, an 8.8 percent increase from the 241,957 units manufactured in the same period a year earlier.

By contrast, both SAIPA and Pars Khodro experienced lower production levels, contributing to the industry’s overall contraction in the first half of the year.

Industry analysts attribute the mixed performance to supply chain disruptions, market adjustments, and ongoing reforms within the domestic automotive sector, while highlighting Iran Khodro’s resilience as a sign of gradual stabilization in parts of the industry.

