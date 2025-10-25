Tehran, Moscow ink MOU on technology

TEHRAN – The Iran International Innovation Zone and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance technological collaboration.

On Thursday, a Russian delegation led by Dmitry Kurochkin, Vice President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, visited the Iran International Innovation Zone in Tehran to become more familiar with the capabilities of Iranian knowledge-based companies, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Hamed Bahari-far, an official with Pardis Technology Park, presented an account of the missions, programs, and achievements of the International Innovation Zone. Introducing the broad capacities of the science and technology parks, the official highlighted the importance of promoting international cooperation in enhancing the export of the knowledge-based products.

For his part, Kurochkin said the Iran International Innovation Zone is an attractive and dynamic complex.

Following visits to companies and technology parks, he noted that there is a very broad potential for cooperation between the two countries; “we are interested in using all regional avenues to develop these relations,” Kurochkin said.

The official went on to say that the collaborations between Iran and Russia, whether through bilateral relations or international agreements such as BRICS or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will contribute to the development of technology trade between the two countries.

The officials also discussed ways to expedite technology exports, financial and banking exchanges, as well as ways to benefit from the capacity of regional agreements such as BRICS and the SCO.

Enhancing ties on emerging technologies

In May, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko underscored the significance of promoting partnerships and collaborations with Iran in emerging technologies.

It is a fact that focusing on already established technologies will not be beneficial for the two countries. So, it is essential to put on the agenda the technologies that have not (fully) developed yet, which is a much more difficult task, IRNA quoted Fursenko as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and the head of Pardis Technology Park, Mehdi Safarinia, while attending Iran-Russia diplomacy meeting on May 2nd, on the sidelines of the International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2025), which was held from April 29 to May 2, in Tehran.

“Although working on new technologies is risky, we should not fail to prioritize them, because there is no other way to be the first in the world,” the Russian official added.

For his part, Safarinia said Iran is committed to promoting international scientific cooperation, highlighting that Russia is among the first countries Iran is willing to expand ties with.

The official went on to say that Russian companies can have offices in Pardis Technology Park. The establishment of Russian universities’ branches in the country was the second point mentioned by Safrinia. “We have already reached agreements with St. Petersburg University and Moscow State University. We are following up on the issue in cooperation with the University of Science and Technology.

This will be the first foreign university to have a branch in Iran. Both Iranian and regional students will be able to study at this university, spending part of their studies in Iran and the rest in Russia,” Safarinia further noted.

The official also announced readiness to further enhance collaborations in research and education, as well as market opportunities, as members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

During the Iran-Russia diplomacy meeting, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish two joint tech zones.

The MOU was signed between the National Association of Advanced Industries and Knowledge-Based Companies of the Industry and Mining Sector, represented by Mohammad Mehdi Naibi, and the Russian President of the Technological Sovereignty Export Association, Andrey Bezrukov.

The expansion of new technologies and joint research in the fields of nanotechnology, biotechnology, health, information and communication technology (ICT), artificial intelligence, as well as the use of renewable energies, oil, and gas, are among the main focuses of the signed MOU.

The MOU highlights production and market development, including co-branding and marketing, market research, product development, and the development of distribution channels.

MT/MG

