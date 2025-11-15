Iranian films to go on screen in Indian festival 

TEHRAN-Three Iranian films will go on screen in different sections of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will run in Goa from November 20 to 28.

“My Daughter’s Hair” directed by Hesam Farahmand will go on screen at the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director Section of the festival.

Also known as “Raha,” the drama follows a struggling family in an unstable economy. Tohid and his wife and children have an average life. Until a very simple event shatters the story of their lives.

Tohid buys a second-hand laptop with money earned from selling his daughter’s hair, bringing temporary joy. However, a conflict soon emerges with a wealthy family over the laptop’s true ownership. As tensions rise, Tohid confronts harsh realities that reshape his life and his family’s future, forcing him to fight for what truly matters.

“K-Poper” by Ebrahim Amini will be competing for the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal.

The movie tells the story of a teenage girl from Iran who has fallen in love with a popular Korean K-pop singer. She dreams of going to Seoul to see him perform and to participate in a competition. Although she has been accepted into the competition, her mother is strongly opposed to her going.

“Woman and Child” by Saeed Roustayi will also be screened at the non-competitive section of From the Festivals.

The film tells the story of Mahnaz, a 40-year-old widowed nurse, who struggles with her rebellious son, Aliyar, who has been suspended from school. Family tensions reach a peak during the betrothal ceremony with her new boyfriend Hamid, and a tragic accident occurs. In the aftermath, Mahnaz will be forced to confront betrayal and loss, and to embark on a quest for justice.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is a premier cinematic event in South Asia and the only festival in the region accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF) in the Competitive Feature Films category among the 44th international festivals. Established in 1952, IFFI has a rich history of showcasing exceptional films from around the globe. Its mission is to serve as a unique platform for ambitious filmmakers, cineastes, and industry professionals to access and celebrate outstanding international cinema.

IFFI’s International Cinema section features a diverse selection of films that are culturally rich and aesthetically compelling from various parts of the world. The festival continues to uphold its esteemed reputation by dedicatedly promoting the art of filmmaking through the screening of internationally acclaimed films, carefully curated and shortlisted by distinguished members of the film industry.

Photo: A scene from “K-Poper” by Ebrahim Amini

