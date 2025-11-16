Azmoun ready to return in about three months

TEHRAN – Iran national football team forward Sardar Azmoun is expected to be fit in about three months.

He sustained a left ankle injury during Shabab Al-Ahli’s latest training session in early October.

Azmoun underwent surgery a week later and has been undergoing a rehabilitation program under the club’s medical staff to pave the way for his return to the pitch soon.

Azmoun is expected to play a key role for Team Melli in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.